Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.71 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

