Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) vs. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Financial Comparison

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weibo and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.69 billion 6.54 $313.36 million $1.38 35.19 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Weibo and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Volatility & Risk

Weibo has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.8, indicating that its stock price is 680% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 9.62% 6.78% 3.04% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weibo beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

