Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 296.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after acquiring an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $537.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $574.22 and its 200 day moving average is $894.47. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.86 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

