Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 336.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TRB Advisors LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,366,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 9.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 40,967.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 84,802 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

NYSE SPGI opened at $429.72 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

