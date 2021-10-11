Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,098 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Unisys worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Unisys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Unisys by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Unisys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Unisys by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 298,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unisys by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $517.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.57 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.