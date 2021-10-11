Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $107.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

