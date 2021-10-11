Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $145.67 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

