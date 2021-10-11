Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,945 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $60,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

