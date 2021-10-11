Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

TEAM opened at $390.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.99. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

