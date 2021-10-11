BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

