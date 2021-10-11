BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the last quarter.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

