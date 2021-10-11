BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

