BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 52.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

