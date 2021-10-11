BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,108 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 236,275 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

