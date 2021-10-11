Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

