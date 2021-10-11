Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.63.

A number of research firms have commented on BOLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$31.78 during trading on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.