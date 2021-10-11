BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in BorgWarner by 67.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.65 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

