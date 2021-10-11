Boston Partners Acquires Shares of 8,427 FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $86.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

