Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BOX were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.78 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

