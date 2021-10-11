Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Covey worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FC opened at $42.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $43.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

