Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $262.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.66. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.