Boston Partners Sells 1,005 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $428.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $816,200. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.