Boston Partners Sells 5,025 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ternium were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 443.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 171.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX opened at $42.13 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

