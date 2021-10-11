Boston Partners Sells 778 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $155.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $156.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

