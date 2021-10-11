Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,450,000 after acquiring an additional 962,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,325,000 after acquiring an additional 706,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,093 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 105.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

