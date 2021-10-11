Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,315 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $89,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $1,610,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $46,605,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $37,363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

