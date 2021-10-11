Botty Investors LLC Has $7.50 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Botty Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,551 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for 2.5% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Botty Investors LLC owned 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. 59,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,792. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.