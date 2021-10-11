BP’s (BP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

BP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.15. 577,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,714,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BP by 430.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after buying an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in BP by 179.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

