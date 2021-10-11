Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,615,095 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3,237.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615,095 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,551,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 797,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.