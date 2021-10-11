Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $38.97 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $211.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

