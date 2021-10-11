Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 244,265 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.