Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $280.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.14 and a 200 day moving average of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.03 and a 12-month high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

