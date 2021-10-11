Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 13,389 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,389 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $27,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

NYSE:VLO opened at $80.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

