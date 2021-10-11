Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 56,939 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,318,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,939 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $35,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,495,000 after acquiring an additional 395,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.