Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 15,581 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Capri worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Capri by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. increased their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

CPRI stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

