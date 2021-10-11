Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 16,190 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $146.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.20.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

