Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 72,948 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1,829.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,948 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omnicell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $157.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $163.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.