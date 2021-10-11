Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $198.77 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

