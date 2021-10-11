Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.43 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Autoliv worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in Autoliv by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 9,734.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Autoliv by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 47,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $91.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.