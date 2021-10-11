Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,856,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $345.67 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.44.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

