Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

LANC stock opened at $173.36 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $162.53 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.42.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.