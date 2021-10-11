Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,341,949 shares of company stock worth $3,015,016 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,978. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $144.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

