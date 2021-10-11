Brokerages Anticipate Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Arcutis Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($3.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

