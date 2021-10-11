Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report $60.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the lowest is $60.69 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $237.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,219. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.72.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

