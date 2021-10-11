Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.63 Million

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report sales of $475.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.90 million and the highest is $500.70 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $474.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.89. 735,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.09 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

