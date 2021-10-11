Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 740,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,923. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

