Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Angi posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 111.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Angi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Angi by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 9.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 42,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.38 and a beta of 1.94. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

