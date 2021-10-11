Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. Continental Resources posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 837.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.87. 1,649,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,769. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

