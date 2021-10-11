Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:G traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,137. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Genpact by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

