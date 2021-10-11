Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter.

VIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE VIST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.37. 510,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,393. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

